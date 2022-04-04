GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) sent out an alert that Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has decided on lane restrictions for State Road 64 in Princeton for a pavement and traffic signal project.

GCSO says that starting on or around April 7, contractors will start to modernize three signals in Princeton and repave about a mile of S.R. 64 between U.S. 41 and Brown Street. The sheriff’s office says that workers will begin by working on curb ramps and sidewalks to get ready for the signal equipment and work will be in intermittent locations. After modernizing the signals, crews will begin milling and repaving on S.R. 64, says GCSO.

The sheriff’s office noted that work’s expected to last until the end of September, but that depends on weather conditions. GCSO’s alert says that during the project, one lane will be open at all times with lane closures controlled by flaggers as needed. Lane closures will happen from day-to-day at intermittent locations during the sidewalk and traffic signal portion of the work, says GCSO.

This will be between Highway 41 and CVS, according to the sheriff’s office.