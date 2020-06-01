Lane closures scheduled for University Parkway

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) INDOT will be closing some of the lanes on University Parkway in Evansville next week.

Starting around June 11, contractors will close the bridge spanning SR-62 on University Parkway to perform a thin deck overlay.

While crews are working, there will only be one lane of traffic in each direction. Restrictions will be in place around the clock for the duration of the project.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020)