HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson drivers can expect traffic changes on KY 351 and U.S. 41 beginning on Thursday to make way for work on Section One of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Officials say one lane will be closed in each direction on KY 351 near the U.S. 41 overpass. According to a release, lanes will only be reduced under and near the overpass to accommodate demolition work and to begin building the overpass for the new U.S. 41 alignment. All lanes are expected to reopen to traffic by the time school resumes in early August.

Officials also say traffic is expected to shift by early June to the new crossovers being built on U.S. 41 between the 2nd Street/KY 351 and U.S. 60 interchanges. The release says that once traffic shifts, two lanes will be open in each direction, but the lanes and shoulders will be narrower.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and pay attention to signage in the area and observe the lower speed limit posted in the construction zone. Officials say this is a long-term traffic change to accommodate the construction of the future lanes of mainline I-69, and is expected to be in place through late 2024.