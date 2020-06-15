Lane restrictions coming to Spottsville Bridge

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky (WEHT) AT&T will be moving a fiber optic line on the Spottsville Bridge this week.

On June 17, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., a lane restriction will be in place and traffic will be directed with flaggers. Work is expected to wrap up the same day.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

