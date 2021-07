EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- Some customers are calling on the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility to help people who are struggling to pay their water bills, especially with a proposed 30% water rate hike on the horizon. The utility's executive director says it's working on a program to help those in need, but it'll come with another water rate increase.

"I know that the mayor's slogan is 'e is for everyone,' but it has become 'pass the bill Evansville,'" Reverend William Payne says he's been talking with several community members struggling to pay their water bills. "We have a situation where people are making a decision to either pay their water bills or buy their medicine."