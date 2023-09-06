EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – After years of construction around the Pigeon Creek Bridge, crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation have opened all lanes of U.S. Highway 41 at Diamond Avenue.

Our photographer on the scene witnessed crews removing tape at the work site just north of Morgan Avenue. INDOT officials tell us that construction work is largely complete and no more lane restrictions are necessary.

INDOT crews will merely be conducting pipe work underneath the northbound Pigeon Creek Bridge.