HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Tuesday road restrictions for State Road 66 at Epworth Road in Evansville will start on or around Monday, June 5.

IDOT says crews will begin phase one of an intersection project at the above location. Westbound lanes of State Road 66 will be reduced from three lanes to two. This restriction will begin near Grimm Road and end near I-69. A 10-feet width restriction will also be in place for both east and westbound lanes of traffic.

During construction, IDOT states traffic on Epworth, north of the intersection, will also be restricted. Both south and northbound lanes will be reduced from two to one lane of traffic on the north side of the intersection. Traffic on the south side of the intersection of Epworth and S.R. 66 will not be impacted.

IDOT also says phase one is part of a multi-phase project to construct a displaced left turn at the intersection of S.R. 66 and Epworth Road. The entire project is expected to last through December, depending on weather.