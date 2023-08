HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have announced a lane closure for the U.S. 60 bypass between the KY 54 and U.S. 231 interchanges tomorrow.

The right lane for the westbound direction will be closed. This restriction will also close the westbound ramp to I-165 south.

KYTC crews will be mowing to remove trees, brush and other vegetation before installing new signage along the bypass.