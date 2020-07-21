Lane restrictions scheduled for the Diamond & St. Joseph Ave.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A months-long rehab project on the bridge at the Diamond Avenue and St. Joe in Evansville is slated to start next week.

Work is expected to start on Monday and continue through November.

INDOT says the bridge will close from St. Joe to Locust Creek for a rehabilitation project that includes pathing and resurfacing of the bridge.

Both north and southbound lanes will be restricted to 12 feet, and there will be no left turns from St. Joe to the Diamond Avenue.

Westbound Diamond traffic will be detoured onto Mesker Park Drive, while eastbound traffic will be detoured to Allens Lane and Kratzville Road.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)