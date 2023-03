HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions for US 231 in Jasper for sidewalk work beginning March 13.

Crews will close the northbound lane of US 231 to allow for the installation of sidewalks and curbing. The restriction will occur from 30th to 36th streets, and northbound traffic will utilize the center lane during the restrictions.

Officials say the project is expected to last through the beginning of May, depending on the weather.