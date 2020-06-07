Lane restrictions scheduled in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water Sewer Utility is telling motorists to watch for lane restrictions on Columbia St. starting Monday.

The lane restrictions are expected between Lafayette St. and Fares Ave. and will run through June 12.

(This story was originally published on June 7, 2020)

