Lane restrictions scheduled in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water Sewer Utility is telling motorists to watch for lane restrictions on Columbia St. starting Monday.
The lane restrictions are expected between Lafayette St. and Fares Ave. and will run through June 12.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 7, 2020)
LATEST STORIES:
- Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
- EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
- China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law
- Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails