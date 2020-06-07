Lane restrictions scheduled in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water Sewer Utility is telling motorists to watch for lane restrictions on Columbia St. starting Monday.

The lane restrictions are expected between Lafayette St. and Fares Ave. and will run through June 12.

Traffic Alert: Tomorrow through June 12, watch for lane restrictions on Columbia St. between Lafayette St. and Fares Ave. as work gets underway on the Columbia Fares water main improvement project. @RefreshEville @EvansvilleINGov https://t.co/z6Zel3wEWt pic.twitter.com/cx3MKTlpos — Evansville Water Sewer Utility (@EWSUtility) June 7, 2020

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 7, 2020)

LATEST STORIES: