Lanes closed on Twin Bridges beginning Monday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Lane closures will begin on the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. beginning Monday.

The closures will continue into the weekend, with weekend hours from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The closures are necessary for the bridge inspection.

This work is expected to be completed on the 16th.

Lane closures last occurred on the bridge back in July for other inspections.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce their speed and observe traffic control while traveling through this work zone.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)

