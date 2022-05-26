OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road.

Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely a large domestic cat like a savannah cat. Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page originally said that the large cat was reported on May 24.

Other posts made in recent days are getting hundreds of replies from people guessing what it could be.

“The first thing, I was laughing because when they said a lynx, that’s absolutely ridiculous to think there’s a lynx in this area,” says Owensboro resident Mary Beth Durham. “And you never know, there’s occasionally been other wildlife.”

Residents say they don’t know who owns the large cat in question.