HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A contractor for Pratt Paper plans to move a large piece of equipment for their new facility in Henderson on October 26.

Officials say the load will depart from Riverport early on Wednesday morning and will take about three hours to reach its destination at KY 425 at mile point 1.3. KYTC says the route will depart from Riverport Road and go south on KY 136 through the US 60 intersection and down KY 425 to its destination.

KYTC says crews will be in the area and will be making adjustments to their respective overhead infrastructure to ensure a safe transport. Drivers should expect delays in the area between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m., and local law enforcement will be handling traffic control.

Officials say drivers that typically use this route should leave early in order to reach their destination in a timely fashion.