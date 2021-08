EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A major demolition project is underway in downtown Evansville.

Crews cut a large hole into the side of the parking garage next to the 420 Main Building on Wednesday. The alley next to the nine-story Sycamore Building is also closed off. The Sycamore building is scheduled to come down in September.

Implosion of the 420 Main Building is set for November 21. The demolition is to make way for a planned mixed-use development.