EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A large police presence is visible in the area of Heidelbach Avenue and Missouri Street in Evansville on Monday.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a possible standoff. Authorities are making attempts to communicate with someone inside of the home.

Multiple streets have been closed off. Our crew at the scene says they heard a loud explosion and authorities went up to the home and busted a window.

We have a crew at the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.