Large-scale phone service outage reported in Tri-state

INDIANA (WEHT) — Several Sheriff’s Offices in the area are reporting a large-scale service outage with Verizon customers.

An outage map to see if your area is affected is available at downdetector.com.

There are reports that many people are unable to call 911 for emergencies. Authorities are asking people to call from a landline or an AT&T phone if possible.

Authorities also ask that people not call 911 to ask about or to report service issues. Service issues should be reported to the mobile carrier directly.

Authorities say calling 911 for a non-emergency only ties up 911 operators who are trying to help others.