HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Winslow, Indiana is about to cut the ribbon on southern Indiana’s largest inflatable water park.

Old Ben Aqua Park is set to open July 15 and host its ribbon cutting ceremony July 16 at 11:30 a.m. A $5 entry fee will be waived from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for visitors to check out the facilities.

This park is a short drive from Evansville and within a two-hour reach from Indianapolis and Louisville.

Officials state the original ribbon cutting date was pushed back from July 15 to July 16 due to weather.

Officials state the park will feature a 100-foot by 100-foot floating obstacle course, but in addition, officials state there is something for everyone to enjoy, including watercraft rentals from paddle boards to kayaks to canoes and pedal boats.

Rentals are $5 every half hour and pedal boats can accommodate up to four people while canoes carry up to two individuals.

Officials say the park’s beach area also has amenities from sand volleyball, a bouncing 40-foot by 25-foot jump pad and a kids area with an on-land bounce house with a range of outdoor games.

Hours will be Thursday to Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Officials say pricing is as follows:

Thursday and Friday

$15 for a one-hour session on the obstacle course (50 minutes) and must be at least 7 years old and 45″

Non-participants will have a $5 entry fee, while children aged 3 and under can enter for free

All participants aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult

Saturday and Sunday

$18 for a one-hour session on the obstacle course (50 minutes) and must be at least 7 years old and 45″

Non-participants will have a $5 entry fee, while children aged 3 and under can enter for free

All participants aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult

Address is 5735 E. County Road 175 N, Winslow, Indiana, 47598. For more information, visit www.oldbenaquapark.com or follow on Facebook.