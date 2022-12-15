EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The city of Evansville’s proposal to put pickleball courts in Wesselman Park has been met with some criticism from local residents who say they are concerned over the well-being of wildlife and the disruption of a natural ecosystem.

Members of one group concerned with permanent changes to the grassy nature of the park voiced their concerns while wearing medieval armor during a city council meeting on Monday. The live action role playing group, Evansville Fangorn Forest, uses Wesselman Park for practicing their sport. They hope to see other options explored that would not force their group to relocate.

Jullian Meiggs, Cecelia Robertson and Christopher Davis of Evansville Fangorn Forest appeared on Eyewitness News First at Four to discuss what they do in Wesselman Park, and some of the complications that they believe could come if the project is finalized. You can view the full interview in the video above.