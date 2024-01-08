HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon released a statement announcing his decision to retire at the conclusion of the 2024 session.

“Scripture teaches us, “For everything there is a season,” and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion,” said Bucshon in his statement. “Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118th Congress.”

Bucshon served as Indiana’s 8th Congressional District representative for 14 years.