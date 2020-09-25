Last day for Eastland Mall food drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday is the last day to drop off your food donations to support the Tri-State Food Bank in the former Chili’s parking lot located in front of Eastland Mall.

The event lasts until 3 p.m.

The food bank asks community members to load their donations into cardboard boxes or plastic bags into the trunk of their car to be picked up by volunteers.

The items Tri-State Food Bank currently needs most include canned vegetables such as green beans, corn, peas or carrots, dry pasta, pasta sauce, canned soup, peanut butter and canned meat such as tuna, beef, chicken or salmon.

“Tri-State Food Bank is delighted to partner with our long-time friends at Eastland Mall for these unique food drives to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director, Glenn Roberts. “The impact of any food drive is huge, because just one can of soup can prevent the heartbreak of a child going to bed hungry.”

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)