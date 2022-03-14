HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) On the road to recovery, the deadline for tornado survivors to apply for help through FEMA is today.

They have until midnight to apply for the help in rebuilding from the December 10th tornado.

More than $64 million has been approved for survivors across Kentucky, most of it through the Small Business Administration loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.

“More than 6,900 survivors have visited us,” said La-Tanga Hopes of FEMA.

Today’s deadline happens a month after the original deadline in February was extended. Hopes says that allowed for two million dollars more to go to survivors through the households program, which made up more than $14 million of the $64 million approved.”

We went from 12 to 14.4 million dollars. That’s 2.5 million we provided within the last 30 days to different survivors that may not have had that opportunity had we not had the extension,” she said.

Hopes says FEMA will now focus on working with local groups and churches to help survivors continue through the recovery. Some Hopkins County tornado survivors say their FEMA application was denied, but was still able to get help rebuilding.

“We applied through FEMA and the Small Business Administration,” said Christopher Bean, who also says his FEMA application was denied, but he got some assistance from SBA. He says it will still be a slow process for many tornado survivors long after the deadline passes.

“I know from my parents alone that it’s going to be months before a contractor can even get started, and once they do get started, it’s going to be several months before their house is done,” said Bean.

FEMA officials say here is what you will need when you apply:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

If you are unable to locate important documents, FEMA will help you to identify other ways to verify your information.

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2022)