Last mass held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church before interior renovations begin

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)– A project reaching ten million dollars at a large church in Jasper now reaches the next phase. People gathered at Saint Joseph Catholic Church Monday morning for a special Mass.

“Its just is a culmination of tons of hard work, a lot of generosity, and really a lot of being led by God through his grace and through his sacraments. So yeah, it’s a big day,” Father Andrew Thomas said.

This third phase of the project will consist of work being done to the building’s interior. As a result, the building will close. Monday morning’s Mass was the last one to be held inside the building before this next phase kicks off. Things like lighting, sound, pews, and more will see a facelift.

“We are building a gathering space in the back within the church, we’re adding a decorative wall in the back with glass, and new up-to-code staircases for the balcony,” renovation chairman Alan Hoffman said.

Church representatives said they’re moving Mass and other events to the Parish Center for the next year while work is underway with phase three beginning and with finishing up phase two- the building’s exterior.

Capital campaign chairman Dan Fritch said they’re working to fundraise the last bit of money needed. Fritch said they’ve hit about 90 percent of the goal. All of this work will be something future generations can use.

“We were blessed that our ancestors gave us such a beautiful building to call home and to worship in and I think what we’re looking forward to doing is that for the next generation,” Fritch said.