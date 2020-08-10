Last suspect in “Operation Guillotine” sentenced for dealing meth

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The last suspect arrested in “Operation Guillotine,” the largest drug raid in Posey County history, was sentenced Monday.

Tiyo Lewis, 30, of Mt. Vernon was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

He was found guilty last month of selling more than 10 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover police informant in March of 2019.

Lewis also admitted to being a habitual offender, which enhanced his sentence.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

