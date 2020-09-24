Last weekend for Owensboro spray parks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Now’s the last chance to enjoy water features at Owensboro spray parks.

All spray parks located at Legion Park, Kendall-Perkins Park and Smothers Park will close for the season at end of day on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The City Spray Parks are set to reopen on Memorial Day weekend in May 2021.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 24, 2020)