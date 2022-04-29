MORGANFIELD, Ky (WEHT) – The Morganfield Police Department has confirmed that the last wolf hybrid that got loose from its shelter earlier this week has been returned safely.

Three wolf hybrids were reported missing to the Morganfield Police Department who sent out a notice to the public to be on the lookout for the animals. Two of the three hybrids were found on Wednesday.

Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says the owner, David Mills, will face three counts each of harboring a vicious animal and allowing them to run loose. Mills says he has an electric fence designed to keep the hybrids and his neighbors safe but notes that they got loose as he worked on a chain-link fence in his yard.