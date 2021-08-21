Late Sullivan Co. Coroner under investigation after Henderson, Ky. person publishes video full of allegations

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police and Indiana Crimes Against Children Unit are continuing an investigation into late Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed authorities seized Tackett’s devices after a YouTube video containing allegations against Tackett was published. Ames said the person who made the video, who was in Henderson, Ky., also turned over his electronic devices.

“We have spoken extensively with that individual and that individual turned over all of his telecommunications devices so that we can correspond from Mr. Tackett’s and his telecommunications device to make sure that they coincide with each other,” Ames said.

Tackett was found dead early this weak inside a vehicle at County Road 300 North and 225 East. The cause of death was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.