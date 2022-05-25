HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lofton Hazelwood, a freshman at the University of Kentucky, tragically passed away last year. Now, his family is raising money and pushing for an end to hazing.

A food truck from Acropolis was in downtown Henderson Wednesday night for the fundraising event. 20% of proceeds and all tips went to the Lofton Hazelwood Endowment at Field and Main Bank. Lofton died last October during a night of heavy drinking at a UK fraternity.

“We’re trying to create a law to prevent hazing and have consequences for hazing, because we don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” said Preston Hazelwood. “And we’re just trying to make legacy for my brother because he was an amazing person.”

The Hazelwoods are using Lofton’s Foundation to give scholarships to Henderson County students going into trade schools and agriculture programs.