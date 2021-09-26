Law enforcement, community come together to pray for deputy Bryan Hicks

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- They came together to hold candles, sing, and pray for their friend, brother, and colleague.

Just over a week after deputy Bryan Hicks was shot and critically wounded outside of a New Harmony home, law enforcement joined community members outside the Posey County courthouse Sunday night. Indiana State Police Trooper Alexander Vennekotter called Sunday’s vigil a powerful moment, adding the various law enforcement agencies in southwest Indiana have “each other’s backs.”

On a board, organizers wrote Hicks’ badge number and a simple message: we are praying. But as people came to the courthouse, some people said they still couldn’t believe such a thing could happen in Posey County. Long-time resident Al Mason says “those things usually happen somewhere else,” also noting how shocking and difficult the past week has been.

Mason calls the shooting a “tragedy” and called on others to pray for deputy Hicks. More than anything, though, speakers at Sunday’s vigil say Hicks always wants to do one thing: the right thing.