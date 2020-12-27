Law enforcement dealing with phone issues

(WEHT)- A day after a Christmas morning blast in Nashville disrupted cell service, AT&T says crews are working around the clock to restore service for customers and law enforcement agencies like the Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Corey King says he experienced outage issues driving from Paducah to Owensboro, including experiencing no service for a third of the trip. King adds that he usually does not experience those problems driving from Paducah to Owensboro.

King says they’ve also seen an uptick in welfare check requests as people cannot reach loved ones during the outages. While King says the Kentucky State Police are happy to do the checks, he expects regular service to begin again soon.

Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Director Paul Nave says they haven’t experienced any problems, saying they’re fortunate AT&T users are able to reach 911, even if they can’t make other calls.

Still, Nave says this is why they have contingencies in place for outages like western Kentucky has experienced. Henderson, Muhlenberg, McLean, and Webster counties have all reported issues and have released alternate emergency numbers for people requesting assistance.

Alternate Emergency Numbers

Henderson County- 270-827-8700

Muhlenberg County- 270-225-0054 OR 270-225-7087

McLean County- 270-273-3276, 270-273-9784, 270-273-3551

Webster County (Providence)- 270-667-2021

Rest of Webster County- 270-639-5012

(This story was originally published on December 26, 2020)