Law enforcement reminding drivers about school zones as Vanderburgh County students return to class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With EVSC and Vanderburgh County students heading back to class Wednesday, Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office want to remind drivers to look out for students and say they’ll be stepping up traffic enforcement.

EPD says officers will heavily enforce traffic laws in school zones to ensure student safety.

VSCO says deputies and officers will be following school buses in both marked and unmarked vehicles looking for violations of Indiana’s school bus stop arm laws.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)

