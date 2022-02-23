HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing juvenile.

HCSO says that Mark Phelps Jr., 16, was last seen on February 21 around 9:30 p.m. at his residence. HCSO says Phelps is 5’11”, 140 lbs., with red hair and a light goatee. HCSO says Phelps was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, red Air Jordan shoes, blue jeans, and a camo flat billed hat.

Please contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 821-5661 with any information.