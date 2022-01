WARRICK Co, In (WEHT) – The police and FBI are investiagting an attempted theft of an ATM in Newburgh.

Around six Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to an alarm from United Fidelity Bank on Bell Oaks Drive.

When they arrived, the found an ATM removed from it’s normal location and on it’s side. They were also able to impound a truck believed to be used in the attempted theft.

At this time, no has has been arrested.