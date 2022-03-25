(WEHT)- It’s no secret gas prices have been skyrocketing across the country but the exact reason for that surge is a bit murkier.

IUPUI assistant professor Jerome Dumortier says the oil price peak has already been reached but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused uncertainty in the global commodities market, especially regarding imports of Russian oil to the United States.

However, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is looking into a different reason: price gouging. Dumortier says it’s hard to exactly prove price gouging is happening but adds that there are parallels to the situations in the United States and the European Union.

But not only have the gas prices stayed at record highs for weeks, they’ve fluctuated and frustrated customers on a day-to-day basis. On Wednesday, gas prices in Henderson were $3.57, on Friday prices reached near $4.00. Dumortier says this could be caused by competition between gas stations and oil companies that then forces them to adjust prices on a daily basis.

But is it price gouging? Local representatives and committee members Larry Bucschon (R, IN-08) and Brett Guthrie (R, KY-02) say no. Instead, Rep. Guthrie blamed Democrats for using the hearings as “camouflage” for policies enacted by President Biden to reduce oil production in the United States, a policy he says makes the country more dependent on oil imports.

Rep. Bucshon says he supports all forms of energy, including renewable, nuclear, and fossil fuels and agrees that the country should find a way to be less dependent on imports and fluctuations in the global market.

Still, Bucshon disagreed with members of his own party, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan after he signed legislation placing a moratorium on the statewide gas tax, saying it’s “not the right decision from standpoint of functional changes” for gas prices.

While it’s unclear if Illinois, Kentucky, or Indiana will freeze the gas tax, Dumortier estimates that for a 50 cent gas tax, freezing the tax would save Indiana drivers about $25 per month. The House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s price gouging hearings are expected to start April 6.