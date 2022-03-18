EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Sure the Indiana General Assembly session has wrapped up for the year, but lawmakers are still feeling the heat of high energy bills across southwest Indiana.

Lawmakers faced questions regarding the spike for several hours during a forum hosted by the College Democrats and College Republicans of the University of Southern Indiana Thursday.

State Representative Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) said the advocacy from the Direct Action Against Centerpoint Energy group was “admirable,” adding she appreciated the chance to hear their concerns.

Fellow Representative Ryan Hatfield (D-Evansville) said it’s important for lawmakers to look into and understand why the increases are happening and how to address the spike.

Still, with the spike coming just weeks before Hoosiers head to the polls for the primary, Hatfield says 2022 will be crucial for the longterm rebuild of the Indiana Democratic Party, saying the party need to reach out to all corners of the state, not just the cities.