HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are inviting local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session.

Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers. State Rep. Wendy McNamara says the page program is a great chance for young Hoosiers to join staff and legislators for a day to learn about their state government and apply it to what they learn in the classroom.

Opportunities to page are available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout session, which must conclude by the end of April. Students are responsible for their lunch and transportation to the statehouse, but State Rep. Tim O’Brien says pages will receive an excused absence from school and can participate in groups such as Girl Scouts troops.

