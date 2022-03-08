Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A self defense and firearms tactical company is transforming the site of a former drive-in movie theatre.

Lawman Tactical announced plans to transform the Sunrise Plaza into what it will call a Guntry Club. This large facility is expected to open this fall.

Bryan Bishop, an owner of Lawman Tactical says this has been his vision for years.

“It really hasn’t sunk in to be honest. It’s just now becoming real to me,” he said.

Bishop says increasing crime rates have prompted more people wanting to find a way to protect themselves.

“The request for training civilians have drastically increased. So we decided to open up a large facility where we can provide professional training from working professionals,” Bishop said.

Bishop says the Guntry Club will be state of the art- an indoor gun range, coffee bar, fitness gym, a member only bourbon bar, restaurant, and more.

“It will also be a location of fellowship with family and friends. Grab a workout in our gym, participate in one of our bootcamps, or grab a cup of coffee and catch up on emails,” he said.

Bishop says law officials will also benefit from the facility by having everything under one roof.

“Everything from defensive tactics to an indoor range. We have a virtual reality simulator where officers can respond in that stress without being in that specific situation,” he said.

Memberships will be offered with varying prices.