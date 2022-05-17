GRANDVIEW, Ind. (WEHT) – Investigators are blaming a lawnmower for a house fire in Spencer County. The fire destroyed the home according to officials.

The Grandview Fire Department (GFD) was called out to the 8000 block of 10th Street in Grandview about 2 p.m. on May 16. Firefighters said they arrived on the scene to witness a garage fully engulfed and spreading through the back of the house.

GFD called for assistance from the fire departments of Chrisney, Ohio Township and New Boston. The fire departments were there for a couple of hours and had the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

The homeowners had just finished mowing when they heard the smoke alarm go off. When they checked the garage, the fire was already going.