EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A lawsuit filed against Evansville Water and Sewer Utility claims there are unpaid funds totaling more than $2 million for construction of the water treatment facility on Evansville’s west side. Williams Brothers Construction alleges EWSU is in breach of contract for not paying the company for the work completed.

Alex Benarroche, a legal associate with LevelSet, explains that payment disputes are quite common in the construction industry.

“There are estimations that don’t match up, there’s extra work that is done, chain orders that aren’t approved. So it’s not necessarily a matter of someone not paying it’s just a dispute over the exact amount owed,” says Benarroche.

Some of the funds the lawsuit claims are unpaid include $1.8 million for additional auger cast piles, $120,364 for concrete replacement in September 2019 which led to a 121 day extension, and a 58 day extension for a fluidizer piping in late 2020 for $58,084.

In a statement released to Eyewitness News, Board Attorney Marco Delucio says, “The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is not in breach of any agreement with Williams Brothers. We will respond to the complaint in due course.”