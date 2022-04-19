EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A complaint for damages was filed in the Vanderburgh Superior Court on Tuesday against a former Deaconess doctor accused of looking through medical records after meeting women at bars in Evansville.

Taylor Ivy, a lawyer with the Indianapolis based Ladendorf Law group, says that a few other women have reached out to them about Dr. Akitto Ledda. According to the complaint, Dr. Ledda accessed protected health information without authorization while working with Deaconess. The lawsuit says that information includes social security numbers and insurance information.

Deaconess was also named in the lawsuit because the victims say the health system failed to protect their privacy.Deaconess officials confirmed that Dr. Ledda is no longer employed by the clinic.

A copy of the complaint can be read in the viewer below: