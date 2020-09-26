Lawsuit filed against Gibson County Area Plan Commission

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Several people who live in Gibson County have filed a lawsuit against the Gibson County Commission and the Gibson County Area Plan Commission.

Both bodies recently voted in favor of a comprehensive zoning law for the county, but opponents want a judge to throw it out.

They claim the plan commission was not properly established, public notice of meetings on the issue were not properly published, and on at least one occasion the public was not allowed to comment on the issue at a public hearing.

Attorneys representing those residents say they have never seen anything like it.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)

