EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A lawsuit has been filed against Tropicana alleging the company violated the Indiana Wage Payment statute by paying tipped employees less than minimum wage.

The lawsuit also claims Tropicana underpaid overtime to tipped employees by miscalculating their regular rate of pay and rounded down employee’s time clock entries. Tropicana Evansville denies it violated the law and says it paid employees consistent with federal and state law.

Tropicana sold the Evansville casino and hotel to Bally’s two years ago. Bally’s is not connected with the lawsuit.