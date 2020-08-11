Lawsuit filed against Uber and Evansville driver accused of rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A USI student has filed a lawsuit against ride-share provider Uber and one of its Evansville drivers.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, claims Uber driver Marshall Banks raped her in December of 2018. She claims she called an Uber for a ride home from an Evansville bar and that when they got to her apartment, Banks raped her before she could get out of the car.

In December, police began an investigation when the victim’s friends brought her to the hospital after the alleged incident.

The victims friends said she was too drunk, so they ordered an Uber to bring her home, but when they went to her apartment later she wasn’t there. Her friends say they saw Banks near her apartment, but he told them his name was Jeremy and gave them the victims items, then left.

According to the affidavit, the victim began crying when Banks left and told her friend Banks had raped her and covered her mouth while doing so.

The victim said the driver took her to the wrong building.

According to the affidavit, the victim said the suspect parked the vehicle and pulled her shirt up and kissed her, then climbed on top of her and raped her, while she told him no.

She told police she tried to go upstairs and get into her apartment, but realized it wasn’t hers. She said she saw the suspect talking to her friends and giving them her items.

Banks is scheduled to go to trial October 10th in connection with the criminal side of the case.

The lawsuit does not ask for a dollar amount, only “fair and just compensation”.

The lawsuit has been filed against both Banks and Uber.

This story was originally published on August 11, 2020.