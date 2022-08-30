EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A press release from Schnepper Law states that a lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County and ABK Tracking, Inc., that seeks to help thousands of people being charged exorbitant pre-trial and post sentencing fees in exchange for freedom.

The lawsuit alleges that in Vanderburgh County, ABK Tracking maintains exclusive, for-profit control over electronic monitoring and drug/alcohol testing for people charged with a crime. The news release says that control means ABK is allowed to set fees for individuals without consideration into their ability to pay. If people cannot afford to pay their fees, they risk going back to jail, alleges the lawsuit.

Schnepper Law says this pay-or-jail scheme can mean up to $300 for a “set up fee” plus an ongoing $112

weekly “supervision fee” and an addition $35 per drug test, which people can be required to submit to multiple times per week. If these fees are not paid, ABK Officers can threaten to have them sent back to jail, alleges the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that ABK, whose primary task is to collect fees and administer tests, uses those same fees to pay wages and earn profits. Schnepper Law says this creates a conflict of interest where a private organization retains exclusive control over a person’s freedom. The press release says the lawsuit was filed this afternoon by nonprofit organization Equal Justice Under Law and Schnepper Law, LLC.

We called ABK Tracking and no one was available to comment.

The complaint is posted below.