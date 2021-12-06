Lawsuit filed in child’s death at Princeton Aquatic Center

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – The parents of a child who drowned this summer at the Princeton Aquatic Center have filed a lawsuit in connection with her death.

Five-year-old Kimber Hibbs died on August 3. The coroner says she drowned while swimming at the Princeton Aquatic Center. Her natural parents, Thomas Hibbs and Shantrell Woolard, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the child’s foster parent.

The lawsuit is asking for unspecified damages for medical and funeral expenses and loss of Kimber’s companionship and services.

