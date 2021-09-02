Lawsuit filed in death of man in Evansville Police custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The family of a Pennsylvania man who died in the custody of Evansville Police in September of 2019 have filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Evansville and three police officers. The lawsuit claims that the three officers’ actions caused the man’s death.

Police say 55-year-old Edward Snukis was found on a local car lot on September 13, 2019. Police say he was uncooperative and began fighting with officers. An officer tased Snukis twice. Police say Snukis ran from officers but was eventually handcuffed. Snukis died a short time later.

The coroner says Snukis died of methamphetamine intoxication and an enlarged heart, but the lawsuit claims police used “unnecessary… excessive, and/or deadly force,” and that officers kept Snukis “in a position that would asphyxiate him.”

According to the lawsuit, Snukis’ family wants a jury trial and a monetary settlement. Evansville Police released a statement saying that they stand by the actions of their officers, and they hope the evidence will fully exonerate the city and officers.

A copy of the lawsuit can be read below.