Lawyers withdraw motion in McLean Co. mine bankruptcy case

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Lawyers for one of the groups involved in the Hartshorne Mining bankruptcy case say they decided to withdraw a motion to convert the case to Chapter 7 from Chapter 11.

That’s based on a settlement reached between the company and a lender.

Last month, creditors asked a bankruptcy judge to change the case after claiming Chapter 11 proceedings were not in their best interest.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)