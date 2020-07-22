Lawyers withdraw motion in McLean Co. mine bankruptcy case

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Lawyers for one of the groups involved in the Hartshorne Mining bankruptcy case say they decided to withdraw a motion to convert the case to Chapter 7 from Chapter 11.
That’s based on a settlement reached between the company and a lender.
Last month, creditors asked a bankruptcy judge to change the case after claiming Chapter 11 proceedings were not in their best interest.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)