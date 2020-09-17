Leadership Everyone group spreading mission in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Leadership Everyone group is spreading its mission to the Tri-State as officials launched the “Regional Voice” project at Evansville Regional Airport Thursday.

Leadership Everyone allows community members to discuss and create ways to improve the Evansville area. Previous projects include the Franklin Street Bazaar and revitalizing the Haynie’s Corner Art District.

I think it gives a huge ownership. We get to create a community we really want, especially for young people. You know, they get to say ‘If I’m going to stay here after college or when I get done with my apprenticeship at IBEW or whatever it is, these are the things I want.’ And they get to be part of making it happen Lynn Miller Pease

The new project now includes Warrick, Gibson, Henderson, and Posey counties to create a vibrant region. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Leadership Everyone is offering people to participate in Regional Voice visioning process online.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

