Legacy Owensboro cuts ribbon on new home at old movie theatre

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) A follow up to a story we first brought you as part of our “Where Are They On That Project” series: the turning of an old Owensboro movie theatre into a church.

Legacy Owensboro showed off its new home after it was transformed the past few years.

What was once home to movies and featured presentations, now holds a different type of presentation.

“This is church for us,” said Scott Calhoun, who has attended the church for five years. “It’s amazing and the best is yet to come.”

Legacy Owensboro has held church services and other events at the old Malco theatre on Frederica Street for more than a year after spending about nine years at their old site close to Kentucky Wesleyan College.

“We were just so cramped. There was no room. We couldn’t expand our children’s department, and our sanctuary was full Sunday morning. The sanctuary’s still pretty full, but now we have room for kids,”

said Calhoun, recalling what services were like at old site.

The south end of the old theatre was turned into their children’s ministry and sanctuary. The church bought the building more than two years ago, where they renovated the old screening rooms for new purposes.

“Our challenges have absolutely been dealing with the different slopes that are in the auditoriums, where all the theatres had their own slopes they had set for the stadium seating and everything. That was a challenge,” said Pastor Jeff Phillips.

The other big challenge for him and the congregation was making it through the pandemic’s start, which kept their new doors closed during most of the spring of 2020.

“During that time, we had, just within a month or two, had signed a new mortgage. That was very pressing. It was a moment where you certainly had to rely on the lord for what was coming next, because I couldn’t. I couldn’t tell what was going to happen,” Pastor Phillips recalled.

Pastor Phillips says their next phase includes changing the north end of the building for a permanent sanctuary once it becomes feasible.

(This story was originally published on September 9, 2021)