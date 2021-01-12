Legislator proposing P-47 Thunderbolt “Hoosier Spirit II” be named official state aircraft of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) Rep. Wendy McNamara plans to introduce House Bill 1197 requesting that the P-47 Thunderbolt “Hoosier Spirit II” be declared the official state aircraft of Indiana. The bill is being co-sponsored by Rep. Matt Hostettler, Rep. Holli Sullivan, and Rep. Sharon Negele.

In honor of the first P-47 produced at the Republic Aviation plant in Evansville, named “Hoosier Spirit,” the P-47 Thunderbolt “Tarheel Hal” is being formally renamed “Hoosier Spirit II.” The P-47 arrived at the Evansville Wartime Museum this past October.

Along with a new name, the aircraft will also be getting a new paint job to better reflect its Indiana history and origins. The repainting is planned for the near future.

The Evansville P-47 Foundation is continuing fundraising efforts for the aircraft. Donations can be made at the P-47 Foundation’s website or by contacting a Foundation Board Member at (812) 205-4793.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

